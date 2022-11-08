10 of the greatest goals ever scored at the World Cup
With the Qatar World Cup almost upon us, the PA news agency remembers 10 of the best goals the tournament has produced.
10. Lothar Matthaus, West Germany v Yugoslavia (1990)
West Germany captain Matthaus led by example in his side’s 4-1 opening win over Yugoslavia, charging goalwards from his own half before slamming a right-footed shot past Tomislav Ivkovic.
9. Benjamin Pavard, France v Argentina (2018)
Pavard’s extraordinary volley in France’s last-16 victory over Argentina was voted goal of the tournament in Russia, an arrowed strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.
8. Roberto Baggio, Italy v Czechoslovakia (1990)
Italy were desperate for the so-called ‘Divine Ponytail’ to come up with the goods on home soil and he did not disappoint, beating two men to net a stunning individual effort against the Czechs.
7. Michael Owen, England v Argentina (1998)
The 18-year-old Owen scored what many regard to be England’s greatest World Cup goal in their ill-fated last-16 tie when he surged past Argentina defenders Jose Chamot and Roberto Ayala before unleashing an unstoppable angled drive beyond Carlos Roa.
6. Saeed Al-Owairan, Saudi Arabia v Belgium (1994)
The Saudi Arabia midfielder made the headlines with a fantastic strike in a group match against Belgium, picking up the ball in the middle of his own half and running the length of the pitch before finding the net.
5. James Rodriguez, Colombia v Uruguay (2014)
After controlling the ball on his chest, Colombia’s playmaker swivelled before unleashing a dipping left-footed volley from 25 yards which crashed into the net via the underside of the crossbar.
4. Esteban Cambassio, Argentina v Serbia & Montenegro (2006)
Then Inter Milan midfielder Cambiasso applied the finishing touches to a flowing 54-second team move composed of 25 passes after Argentina dispossessed their opponents deep inside their own half during a 6-0 group-stage win.
3. Pele, Brazil v Sweden (1958)
The 17-year-old Pele announced his arrival on football’s main stage with a breathtaking strike in his nation’s 5-2 final win over hosts Sweden. After chesting the ball down and chipping over an advancing defender, he volleyed past Kalle Svensson to put Brazil 3-1 up.
2. Carlos Alberto, Brazil v Italy (1970)
Carlos Alberto earned his place in World Cup folklore when he finished off a superb team passing move, steaming in from the right channel to meet Pele’s perfectly weighted lay-off with a shot low into the net from a tight angle as Brazil claimed the trophy with a 4-1 final win over Italy.
1. Diego Maradona, Argentina v England (1986)
Never mind the ‘Hand of God’, Maradona’s second effort in this quarter-final – when he picked up the ball in his own half and beat the entire England defence before slotting past Peter Shilton – deserves to go down as the greatest World Cup goal of all time.
