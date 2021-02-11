With 200 wins on the board a look at Pep Guardiola’s time in charge at Man City

Pep Guardiola reached 200 wins in charge of Manchester City with Wednesday evening’s 3-1 FA Cup success at Swansea.

Goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus made it 15 successive wins in all competitions and brought up Guardiola’s double century in English football.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Catalan’s record in charge.

Premier League

Pep Guardiola's record as Manchester City manager (PA Graphics)

Guardiola enjoys a 74 per cent win rate in the league with 128 wins from 174 games, setting a number of records along the way.

He was the quickest manager to 100 wins in the competition, in 134 games, while his side also set a record of 18 in succession during 2017 which has since been matched by Liverpool.

That was part of a record 100-point tally in 2017-18 for one of their two titles under Guardiola – they are on course for a third during his five years in charge, five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand and on a run of 10 league wins in a row.

Champions League

Pep Guardiola gestures on the sideline, alongside Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and a Champions League ball (PA Archive)

A further 29 wins have come in Europe, though the big continental prize is the one still eluding City since Guardiola took charge.

Their total includes two wins in the qualifying rounds, while they also have seven draws and nine defeats in 45 European games under Guardiola.

Borussia Monchengladbach await in this season’s last 16 – City were eliminated at that stage in Guardiola’s first season at the club and have since suffered three straight quarter-final exits.

Domestic cups

Pep Guardiola lifts the Carabao Cup trophy (PA Archive)

The League Cup has proved the happiest hunting ground of all for Guardiola, with City into this season’s final where they will look to lift the trophy for the fourth season in succession.

They have won 22 and lost only two of Guardiola’s 24 games in the competition, with both defeats coming 1-0 to local rivals Manchester United – one of which was last season’s semi-final second leg, with a 3-1 first-leg win seeing them through regardless.

He has won 19 of 23 FA Cup games, winning the competition in 2019, while City also won the Community Shield in both 2018 and 2019.