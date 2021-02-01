5 best deals of transfer deadline day so far

The transfer window closes on Monday evening and here the PA news agency looks at five of the best deals to go through so far.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

West Brom have agreed a deal with Arsenal to take Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan. The Baggies have been chasing the England international to boost their Premier League survival bid. Maitland-Niles has made 21 appearances for the Gunners this season. The 23-year-old, who made his Three Lions debut as a substitute against Denmark in September, was also linked with Southampton.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton have signed Ecuador midfielder Caicedo for £4.5million on a contract until June 2025. The 19-year-old, who arrives from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, was previously scouted by Manchester United and was linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks. Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He’s an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”

Jonjoe Kenny

Everton right-back Kenny agreed a loan deal with Celtic after the Scottish champions were gazumped by Liverpool in their pursuit of Prestondefender Ben Davies. The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and comes in as a short-term replacement for Jeremie Frimpong, who left for Bayer Leverkusen last week. Hoops manager Neil Lennon said: “He’s a player I have liked for a while. He is at Everton obviously and had a very good career at England youth at Under-21 level and I watched quite a bit of him last season when he was on loan at Schalke.”

Glenn Murray

Veteran striker Murray is linking up with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest. The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with thePremier League club to an end. Murray told Forest’s website: “I had a successful period with Chris and really enjoyed working under him so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Winston Reid

West Ham defender Reid has joined Brentford on loan until the end ofthe season. The 32-year-old New Zealand international suffered a serious knee injury in March 2018 but proved his fitness by spending the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City. Brentford are challenging for promotion from the Championship again and boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “With his quality, personality and experience, we know he will do a great job for us over the next few months.”