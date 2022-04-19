5 of Fulham’s star performers in their promotion-winning campaign

Fulham have taken the Sky Bet Championship by storm this season and beat Preston 3-0 on Tuesday to secure promotion with four games remaining.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players who have been instrumental in their promotion-winning campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 40 league goals this season (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Fulham’s number nine has had an outstanding season, scoring 40 goals and providing seven assists with four games of the season still remaining. His sights are set on Guy Whittingham’s 42-goal haul from a 46-game second-tier season for Portsmouth almost 30 years ago in 1992-93. The Serbian striker’s goal haul comes in stark contrast to last season’s Premier League campaign when he could only manage three goals.

Harry Wilson

Wilson has been a key part of Fulham’s success this season (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Mitrovic’s success this season has been partly down to the arrival of Wilson. In last season’s Premier League campaign the Serbian often cut an isolated figure up front, but has thrived with support. Wilson, 25, was signed from Liverpool last summer after successful loan spells at Hull, Derby and Cardiff in the Championship and Bournemouth in the top flight. He has found his form this term and tops the assists chart with 15, as well as having found the net 10 times himself.

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho has had plenty to celebrate (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Carvalho’s impressive form under boss Marco Silva this season has seemingly earned him a summer move to Liverpool. The 19-year-old forward was reportedly close to joining the Reds in January and, with his deal expiring at the end of the season, he looks set to leave. Carvalho came through the youth system at Craven Cottage and made his senior debut under Scott Parker towards the back end of Fulham’s relegation season but has come into his own in the Championship with nine goals across 32 league starts.

Harrison Reed

Reed, right, has been a key part of the Fulham midfield this season (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Reed has been a key part of Fulham’s midfield over the last three seasons and has provided much-needed stability through successive promotions and relegations since he joined the club – initially on loan – from Southampton in August 2019. Reed was voted the club’s player of the season in their unsuccessful Premier League campaign and has remained crucial in the heart of the midfield this season.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream has been solid for the Cottagers this season (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Ream recently made his 250th Fulham appearance and has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Championship in recent years. The 34-year-old has played in all 42 of Fulham’s Championship games so far this season and has received regular praise from manager Silva as Fulham have lost just eight and conceded only 37 goals.