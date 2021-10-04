5 of the best – Mohamed Salah’s most memorable Liverpool goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said only the best players in the world could score a goal like Mohamed Salah’s wonderful individual effort in the 2-2 Premier League draw with title rivals Manchester City.

However, it will not have come as a surprise to the Reds boss or fans, who have seen the Egypt international produce numerous brilliant goals among the 134 in 212 appearances he has managed for the club so far.

v Chelsea: A straightforward penalty, sending Edouard Mendy the wrong way

v Leeds: A sidefoot six-yard finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross for his 100th Premier League goal

v AC Milan: A close-range poke past goalkeeper Mike Maignan after Divock Origi's scooped pass

v Crystal Palace: A left-foot volley from six yards at a corner

v Brentford: Another cool, close-range left-foot volley from Fabinho's chip over the top

v Porto (two): A poacher's goal from a rebound followed by a casual two-touch finish from Curtis Jones' pass

v Man City: A brilliant dribble past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte before firing right-footed past Ederson

Salah is currently on a run of scoring in seven successive matches, having found the net in eight of his nine appearances this season, with only Burnley keeping him out.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of his best Liverpool goals.

v Everton, December 10, 2017

This strike virtually wrote the blueprint for the trademark Salah goal. Receiving the ball on the left edge of Everton’s penalty area with his back to goal, Salah shrugged Cuco Martina to the ground, cut inside on to his left foot, skipped past Idrissa Gana Gueye and, using Ashley Williams’ body as a shield, curled a shot around the centre-back and inside the far post. It was a goal deemed worthy of winning FIFA’s Puskas Award.

v Tottenham, February 4, 2018

Similar in many ways to the goal he scored against City. Salah, closely marked by Dele Alli and Ben Davies, collected a pass from Roberto Firmino and got a lucky bounce which sent the ball rolling towards the touchline. His swift change of direction back towards his own goal sent Davies sliding past him, allowing the Egyptian to skip past the Spurs left-back and Jan Vertonghen to fire a shot over Huge Lloris from close range. Liverpool fans voted it their goal of the decade in 2020.

v Chelsea, April 14, 2019

The very best execution of a typical Salah goal when he cuts in on his left foot. Virgil Van Dijk lofted a pass out to the right wing where Salah killed it in an instant and immediately set off infield, beating Emerson for strength and pace before drilling a rising shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

v Salzburg, December 10, 2019

A goal all about pace and precision. Jordan Henderson’s lofted pass forward was weakly headed back by Salzburg centre-back Jerome Onguene and, as goalkeeper Cican Stankovic ran out to the left corner of his area, Salah tapped the ball past him and, still at full speed, clipped a curling right-footed shot from the just outside the area, only five yards from the touchline, which grazed the near post on its way to nesting in the side-netting on the far side of the goal.

v Porto, February 14, 2018

Some of Salah’s dribbling skills have seen him likened to Lionel Messi but this goal was similar for different reasons, displaying a silky touch and presence of mind in a tight space. James Milner’s shot from the left rebounded off the far post and bounced down to Salah, whose initial reaction lifted the ball into the air. However, his next touch, on the edge of the six-yard area, cleverly moved it out of the reach of the sprawling goalkeeper Jose Sa and a cushioned header brought it back under control so he could volley in.