5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s clash with Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when Kazakhstan are the visitors to Windsor Park on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the match.

Taking out some frustrations

Michael O’Neill said Northern Ireland left Copenhagen “angry and upset” following Friday’s 1-0 loss to Denmark having seen what they thought was a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out for offside following a VAR check that took a full five minutes. They will not be in need of any added motivation for a match which they need to win in order to keep in touch in Group H, but if they can bottle some of that feeling and take it out on the visitors, it could be a lively night in south Belfast.

Confidence boost

Lost in the late drama at the Parken Stadium was the fact that, even in defeat, Northern Ireland had played well away to the top seeds in the group. They soaked up pressure for long periods as Denmark grew increasingly frustrated and, having fallen behind as the result of a rare mistake, were able to threaten late on after substitutions disrupted the flow of the game and worked in Northern Ireland’s favour. With so many young players involved, the performance was a positive one which should bring plenty of optimism about the direction Northern Ireland can take.

Fort Windsor

Northern Ireland must rebuild their home form, which for years was the backbone of the success they enjoyed. Home advantage became less of a factor during Ian Baraclough’s reign – plenty of which came during the pandemic and was played behind closed doors – and O’Neill could not immediately recapture it on his return, with his first game back in charge ending in a 1-0 defeat to Finland in March. Coming off a tough trip to Denmark, and with an away double-header next up in September, three points at home to Kazakhstan looks like a minimum requirement.

Injury woes

Craig Cathcart came back into training on Sunday in a welcome boost after his absence in Copenhagen took Northern Ireland’s injury tally into double figures. But, while there is optimism the veteran Watford defender will be fit for Monday, there are problems elsewhere. O’Neill said there were doubts over Conor Bradley and Paddy McNair – two players certain to start if fit – after the Denmark game, and their status will be monitored closely. Meanwhile, Matty Kennedy has returned home with an adductor issue, with uncapped Fleetwood youngster Carl Johnston called in as cover.

Kazakhstan offer up unknowns

After the challenge of facing a Denmark side full of experienced campaigners and Champions League regulars, Northern Ireland will have a very different task against Kazakhstan. With a squad dominated by players who play domestically in the country, they have thrown up a difficult challenge for Northern Ireland’s analysts, and O’Neill is keeping the focus on his own side more than the opposition in part because relatively little is known. But that does not mean the threat can be played down, and their come-from-behind victory over Denmark in March shows they are no pushovers.