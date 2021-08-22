5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership this weekend

Celtic and Rangers both warmed up for their derby meeting with wins but remain a point behind the early pace-setters in the cinch Premiership.

Leaders Hibernian, Hearts and Aberdeen all drew – the latter two with each other – to lose their 100 per cent records on the third weekend of the season.

Here are five other things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic are not letting up

Ange Postecoglou’s side put six past their opponents for the second league game running with St Mirren this time on the end of a hiding after Dundee were thrashed two weeks earlier. The 6-0 victory made it six consecutive wins with 24 goals scored. The defensive side of Postecoglou’s team is likely to be tested more closely in the coming week with trips to face AZ Alkmaar and Rangers ahead, but the back four have been given help with the arrival of Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic.

Dundee United will be grateful they signed Trevor Carson

Perhaps with transfer speculation in mind as Benjamin Siegrist entered the final season of his contract, United brought in Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Motherwell. Carson slotted in and comfortably kept a clean sheet on his debut in a 1-0 win over St Johnstone after Siegrist suffered a knee injury under no contact during a training session. If United were acting on the basis that Siegrist was likely to leave, their forward planning might have saved them a late scramble to sign a quality keeper if the injury proves long term.

Stephen Glass expected the Tynecastle crowd to spark a major moment.

Aberdeen fought back for a 1-1 draw against Hearts in the first capacity crowd at Tynecastle for 18 months after Liam Boyce had put the hosts ahead from the spot. Declan Gallagher was adjudged to have tripped Gary Mackay-Steven and Dons boss Glass was not surprised to see a spot-kick awarded. “I haven’t seen it on video yet, but there is a big atmosphere there and I feel like it was the type of penalty that was going to be given today,” Glass said. “I won’t say which end, but it feels like the type of penalty that was going to be given.”

Liam Grimshaw is back with a bang

The Motherwell player made his first league appearance in seven months against Livingston after being floored by a bout of glandular fever. The versatile former Manchester United trainee rose to the occasion by netting a late winner – the first goal of the 26-year-old’s professional career. “If we can get him three inches from the goal week in week out, he might have a chance to score more,” manager Graham Alexander said.

Expect goals when Celtic and Rangers meet

Harry Clarke celebrates after scoring Ross County’s first goal (PA) (PA Wire)

While Celtic are banging in the goals, Rangers are also shipping them, as the teams prepare to meet at Ibrox next Sunday. Steven Gerrard’s side kept clean sheets in their first seven Premiership games last term. But they have now conceded three in their first three this season after beating Ross County 4-2 in Dingwall.