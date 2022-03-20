5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish football

Rangers secured a late victory over Dundee on Sunday to keep the cinch Premiership title race as it was going into the weekend.

Celtic had gone six points clear on Saturday evening thanks to a 4-0 win over Ross County, while there were wins for Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Johnstone.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Rare away win could be crucial

Dundee United got their first three points on the road in five months at the perfect moment. With nobody winning among the six teams in the middle of the table, who were split by just a point before the weekend, Marc McNulty struck in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 win over St Mirren. The victory propelled United up to fourth ahead of games against Hibernian and Dundee.

Callum Hendry can save Saints’ season

The striker took his tally to six in 10 matches since returning from a loan spell at Kilmarnock as he netted a double to seal a comeback win over Motherwell. The 24-year-old did not score a single league goal for St Johnstone last season but has seized his chance following loan spells at Aberdeen and Killie. Hendry showed good movement before heading home the equaliser and his late winner was a thing of beauty as he volleyed home without breaking stride to move Saints four points off the bottom.

Aberdeen back in the top-six hunt

The Dons came from behind to beat Hibernian 3-1 and seal their first win under Jim Goodwin. They remain 10th but wins against Dundee and Ross County could be enough to get them into the top half before the split. “As I said to the players before this game, we cannot affect what has happened previously but we can have a real impact on how the season pans out,” Goodwin said. Hibs still have plenty of work to do to secure their top-six place following an eighth dismissal of the league season and a second for Ryan Porteous, who also received a retrospective suspension earlier in the season.

Even Ange Postecoglou takes a day off

Ange Postecoglou salutes the fans (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

The Celtic manager has detailed his love for the game since arriving in Scotland but it does not extend to making his family watch Rangers on the television. When asked if he would be tuning in to their title rivals’ trip to Dundee after his team’s 4-0 win over Ross County, Postecoglou said: “My Sundays are dictated by my wife and kids, mate. If Sing 2 is on, I’ll have to fight for the remote control.” He added: “If we got three points today, why would we even bother about looking at anything else?”

Rangers are delayed but not derailed

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is surrounded by streamers (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The champions saw their game at Dens Park held up four times, three of those occasions by their fans throwing on tennis balls and streamers in protest at plans to play against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup in November. The game was also interrupted by the sprinklers going off. However, the Light Blues fought back from Christie Elliott’s early goal as Aaron Ramsey’s first Rangers goal and a late winner from Connor Goldson moved them three points behind Celtic again.