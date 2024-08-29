6 talking points as Premier League clubs prepare for transfer deadline day

The summer transfer window in England closes at 11pm on Friday and as the deadline approaches a flurry of activity can be expected among Premier League clubs.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points with several big deals still in the offing as top-flight managers continue to strengthen their squads.

Chelsea still in the market

Chelsea have dominated another transfer window with just short of £280million spent on new players this summer and around £140m recouped from outgoings – and they are still on the hunt for a proven striker.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are reported targets.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has been linked with the club, with Raheem Sterling possibly moving in the opposite direction.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ben Chilwell could also make their Stamford Bridge exits.

United close in on midfielder

Erik ten Hag looks set to complete a successful summer window at Old Trafford with the capture of Paris St Germain’s Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte for a reported £42.3m, plus £8.5m add-ons.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee, central defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt and right-back Noussair Mazraoui have all arrived for a combined outlay of around £140m.

There could be a couple of exits from Old Trafford too.

Scott McTominay has travelled to Italy ahead of a move to Napoli, while Sancho and Christian Eriksen have been linked with moves away.

City set to stick?

City have made just two new signings this summer and unless they can find a late replacement for Julian Alvarez, sold to Atletico Madrid for £82m, no more incomings are expected for Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Brazil winger Savinho arrived from Troyes for a reported fee which could rise to £42.6m and Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Etihad from Barcelona this week.

Other outgoings include the likes of Joao Cancelo, Sergio Gomez, Liam Delap, Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Gunners eye more firepower

Gunners fans will be happy with this summer’s business if they can land a new striker, but time is running out.

Eddie Nketiah appears bound for Crystal Palace and while major new arrivals Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna, £42m) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad, £31.6m) have undoubtedly strengthened Mikel Arteta’s side, the Londoners still cannot match the depth of firepower of their main title rivals.

There could be a new goalkeeper arriving before the deadline, with a move for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia reportedly in the works to replace Southampton-bound Aaron Ramsdale.

Reds in Chiesa gamble

Federico Chiesa could be the only new player on show for Liverpool this season.

The Reds are expected to confirm his arrival from Juventus for £10m as they take a punt on the Italy forward’s fitness issues.

Their only other new recruit so far, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, will not arrive until the 2025-26 campaign after joining from Valencia in a deal worth up to £29m.

The departure of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara’s retirement could keep the club busy in the market right up until the deadline.

Spurs’ case for defence

Tottenham will hope to pack a bigger punch up front after the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert for a combined sum of around £90m.

They have also invested in Archie Gray from Leeds, but with departures expected, Ange Postecoglou may want to bolster in defence.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will meet Crystal Palace’s reported £70m asking price for England centre-back Marc Guehi, while West Ham could intensify their pursuit of Paris St Germain’s Spain midfielder Carlos Soler.