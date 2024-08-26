A beloved figure – tributes pour in for Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s former clubs Manchester City and Leicester were among several from across Europe to pay tribute to the Swedish manager after his death was announced on Monday.

Eriksson, who had been battling cancer, was the first foreign manager of the England national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He spent one season at the helm of Manchester City in 2007-08 and then had a short spell as Notts County’s director of football before taking charge of Leicester in 2010 – with stints as Mexico and Ivory Coast boss in between.

A statement from City said: “Manchester City would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76.

“Flags around the Etihad Stadium will fly at half mast in honour of our former manager. The Swedish coach was in charge of City for the 2007/08 season, which is a campaign fondly remembered by many supporters.”

In a post on social media, Leicester said: “Everyone at Leicester City Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“Our thoughts are with Sven’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A post from Notts County said: “We’re tremendously saddened by the passing of our former Director of Football, Sven-Goran Eriksson. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”

Eriksson’s influence on the game was reflected in messages that came from clubs at every level from across Europe.

European governing body UEFA said: “On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven Goran Eriksson.

“A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Goteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999. Rest in peace, Sven.”

It was with IFK Goteburg that Eriksson first rose to prominence, winning the UEFA Cup in 1982.

“Thanks for all the memories,” a statement from the club said. “It was at IFK Goteborg that Sven-Goran Eriksson broke through as a coach. Here he became Swedish champion, cup champion and UEFA Cup champion.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness, and joy.”