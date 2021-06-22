A Bould move – Arsenal end former defender Steve’s 33-year stay at club

Steve Bould’s 33-year association with Arsenal will come to an end this summer, the Gunners have confirmed.

The double-winning defender, who spent six seasons as Arsene Wenger’s number two, is to leave his role as under-23s boss.

Academy manager Per Mertesacker told the club’s official website: “Steve has been a fantastic servant for us on and off the pitch. His record as a player speaks for itself and he has been an inspiration to generations of young players coming through the academy.

Steve Bould (left) spent six seasons as Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's assistant (PA Archive)

“This has been a very hard decision to make. Steve’s contribution to the under-23s and the club as a whole has been huge and he will always be an important figure in our history.”

Confirmation of Bould’s impending departure comes after reports last month that he had been sacked from his role.

The 58-year-old, who began his career with home-town club Stoke, made a total of 372 appearances for Arsenal and won three league titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup before leaving for Sunderland in July 1999.

He returned to take up a series of academy coaching roles before being elevated to the senior set-up under Wenger.

Steve Bould in action for Arsenal (PA Archive)

Technical director Edu said: “We are massively grateful to Steve for everything. He has helped develop so many top professionals and his experience and character has had a huge impact.

“I would like to add my thanks for his contribution and wish him and his family well for the future.”