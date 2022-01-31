A closer look at Frank Lampard’s record as a manager

Frank Lampard has been appointed as manager of Everton and is looking to build on a promising start to his managerial career with Derby and Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record so far.

Lampard’s record

Frank Lampard has a 48 per cent win rate as a manager (PA graphic)

Lampard got his start in management with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship and enjoyed a 2018-19 successful season at the helm, leading them to the play-off final before defeat to Aston Villa denied them a top-flight return.

The Rams won 24 of their 57 games, that season, just over 42 per cent, with 17 draws and 16 defeats. That also included runs to the fourth round of the League Cup, where they lost to his former and future club Chelsea with an own goal from their on-loan Blues defender Fikayo Tomori to open the scoring, and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Lampard’s side scored 90 goals and conceded 70, with their top scorer being another loanee in then-Liverpool winger Harry Wilson with 18. Strikers Martyn Waghorn and Jack Marriott netted 13 apiece while Mason Mount, another on loan from Chelsea, chipped in with 11.

Mason Mount, right, starred for Frank Lampard at both Derby and Chelsea (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

He then moved on to Stamford Bridge the following season, leading them to fourth in the Premier League and an FA Cup final where they lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Tammy Abraham top-scored with 18 goals in all competitions, with double figures for Willian, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud while Mount scored eight.

However, they were ninth in the league late in January the following season when he was sacked, having also exited the League Cup to Tottenham in the fourth round.

Lampard’s 84 games in charge of the club brought 44 wins, 17 draws and 23 defeats, with 163 goals scored and 106 conceded. That leaves him with a 48.2 per cent win rate as a manager as he arrives at Goodison Park.

Three Lions

Steven Gerrard, left, and Wayne Rooney, centre, are also making their mark in management (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Lampard’s long-time England midfield colleague Steven Gerrard has recently become a Premier League manager with Aston Villa, having excelled in Scotland with Rangers, while the pair’s former international colleague Wayne Rooney revealed he declined the chance to be interviewed for the Everton vacancy.

The trio are all making their mark in the dugout, with Gerrard winning almost 65 per cent of his games in charge of Rangers and leading them to last season’s Scottish Premiership title as his side ended arch-rivals Celtic’s dreams of 10 in a row.

Gerrard returned south of the border earlier this season when Dean Smith was sacked by Aston Villa and has a symmetrical record so far of five wins and five losses, with a solitary draw and 14 goals scored to 13 conceded. Overall, he has 130 wins from 204 games as a manager.

Rooney has won plaudits for his work in difficult circumstances at Derby who, far from the promotion-chasing side of Lampard’s reign, are in administration and battling relegation.

Wayne Rooney has defied difficult circumstances at Derby (PA graphic)

Despite being deducted 21 points this season the Rams are off the bottom of the Championship, a point ahead of Peterborough and only seven adrift of safety after taking 14 points from their last seven games.

Since taking over from Phillip Cocu during last season, initially as part of a four-man management group, Rooney has won 18, drawn 21 and lost 28 of his 67 games in charge, with 63 goals scored and 78 conceded.