A few surprises as data experts predict outcome of this season's Championship

West Bromwich Albion look to build on last season's turnaround as they prepare for the new campaign. Despite making only two new signings, head coach Carlos Corberan is confident about challenging for the playoffs again. However, with recently relegated and promoted clubs boasting top-tier talent, the competition looks fierce. A new data model from BetVictor has predicted the Championship standings following simulations of each team's 46 matches, offering a few intriguing surprises. By the end of the 2023/24 season, fans and teams alike will discover how accurate these predictions are.

Liverpool are set to revamp their midfield as they grapple to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Primary focus is finalising a deal for Roméo Lavia. However, agreeing on terms with Southampton has proven difficult. Concurrently, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fluminense's André. Amidst an ongoing club exodus, Liverpool are considering offloading Thiago to free up funds for new signings. Despite Fluminense's reluctance to part with André, sources close to him reckon a deal might be reachable, with an expected fee of £26m. If Thiago departs this window, he will be the final senior midfielder to leave the Reds.

Romeo Lavia, Southampton's midfielder, has reportedly expressed his desire to join Liverpool. Despite having two bids rejected, Liverpool are prepared to increase their offer for Lavia, one of their top targets for a defensive midfielder. Southampton, relegated from the Premier League, reportedly want £50 million for Lavia. Liverpool's last offer stands at no more than £40 million plus add-ons. Lavia, a former Manchester City player, joined Southampton in 2022 and since has been a standout performer.

The chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jeff Shi, has openly addressed the club's financial fair play (FFP) concerns ahead of the upcoming season. While affirming Fosun's continuing commitment to the club, Shi outlined the economic challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic and significant investments on players have posed. He advised supporters of an impending FFP annual test before the end of the 2023/24 season, with the resolve to pass it just like previous years. To mitigate these challenges, the club has been consciously signing players and promoting academy talents. Shi ended his address with optimism about the overall growth and progress at Wolves.

Despite losses to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, Manchester United remain confident ahead of the new Premier League season. The club are on the brink of finalising a one-year contract with former player, Jonny Evans, who was recently let go by Leicester City. Meanwhile, Everton have squashed United's chances of signing the highly-regarded Jarrad Branthwaite. Despite United's interest, Everton have rejected a £15 million bid from PSV Eindhoven earlier this summer and are expected to do the same with any bid from United.

Liverpool continue to negotiate terms with Southampton over 19-year-old Roméo Lavia, aspiring to fill the void left by departing players Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Despite Southampton's firm £50 million asking price, transfer reporter Dean Jones suggests the club may accept less. While Southampton have rebuffed Liverpool's offers to date, they are keen to finalise the deal. Amid rumours of a potential offer acceptance, Southampton's manager anticipates Lavia playing in their Championship opener. However, Lavia is seemingly eager for a new challenge.

Newcastle United are keen to observe Nice player and transfer target Khephren Thuram during the upcoming Sela Cup. Despite interest from Newcastle and Liverpool, Thuram is likely to remain with Nice due to Newcastle's recent £52m signing of Sandro Tonali and Liverpool's bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Newcastle have already spent £90m this summer on new recruits Tonali and Harvey Barnes. Manager Howe is still looking to strengthen his defence, with negotiations ongoing with Southampton for under-21s full-back Tino Livramento and interest in Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Former Everton striker, Richarlison, has sparked speculation about a possible return to the club with a cryptic TikTok video. The Brazilian, who moved to a London-based club for £60m in 2022, has struggled to perform, scoring just once in 27 league appearances. The video, showing Richarlison during his time at Everton, coupled with the lonely-themed soundtrack, has led fans to believe he may be hinting at a desire to return. Everton supporters have responded with calls for 'Richy' to 'come home'. However, a fresh start under new manager Ange Postecoglou could be on the horizon for the underperforming forward.

West Bromwich Albion commence the new Sky Bet Championship season with an away match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Despite a challenging pre-season, Albion are keen to kickstart their campaign on a high note. Head coach Carlos Corberan has crucial decisions, including finalising the centre-back partnership and the prime choice of striker post Josh Maja's signing. Struggling to claim victory in their last three encounters with Blackburn, a key contender for the play-off spots, Albion are determined to alter their track record and procure a triumphant outcome at Ewood Park.

Brazilian left-back Rogerio, linked with Newcastle United, is on the verge of joining VfL Wolfsburg from Sassuolo. The £12.5 million switch to St James’ Park fell through in 2020, leading to Jamal Lewis's signing instead. United's interest in Rogerio persisted over three years, but the player is now finalising a move to Wolfsburg, subject to personal terms and a medical. Meanwhile, Newcastle are in discussions with Southampton for the signing of England U21 full-back Tino Livramento, viewed as a long-term replacement for 34-year-old Kieran Trippier.