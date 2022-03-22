A look at contenders to buy Chelsea ahead of ‘preferred bidders’ announcement

The list of contenders to buy Chelsea is set to be whittled down to preferred bidders this week.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the interested parties.

Todd Boehly

The Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner and US magnate has teamed up with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British businessman Jonathan Goldstein. Goldstein is chief executive at Cain International and chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council. Boehly bid for Chelsea in 2019 and that due diligence will have helped his candidacy this time around.

The Ricketts family

[xdelx]

Tom Ricketts heads up this family bid for the Blues from the owners of the Chicago Cubs. The Ricketts have teamed up with US hedge fund supremo Ken Griffin to add financial weight to their bid. The Ricketts made a formal offer to buy Chelsea in 2018, so can also stand to benefit from prior due diligence. First-hand experience leading a major sports franchise, coupled with renovating storied stadium Wrigley Field amid Stamford Bridge’s required rebuild, will also boost their chances.

Sir Martin Broughton

Sir Martin Broughton, pictured, has teamed up with Lord Sebastian Coe on a bid to buy Chelsea (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Former Liverpool chairman Broughton set the Reds on the way to their current prosperity in a short-term role in 2010, to usher in current owners Fenway Sports Group. The ex-British Airways chairman has brought Lord Sebastian Coe onto his bid, adding sports business and political clout. Coe’s experience as World Athletics president, steering London’s 2012 Olympics and as a Conservative peer, will all buoy up Broughton’s offering.

Nick Candy

Property tycoon Nick Candy, centre, “significantly” increased his bid on Monday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The British property tycoon and Chelsea fan has compiled his own bid, raising his offer “significantly” on Monday after sourcing new investment from several South Korean firms. The 49-year-old would hand fans the golden share ownership so coveted by football supporters, and has promised a total rebuild of the Stamford Bridge stadium.

Centricus

Four Chelsea fans and top businessmen revolve around the bid from Centricus, an investment firm that manages £29billion of assets. Co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and chief executive Garth Ritchie, as well as Cheyne Capital’s Jonathan Lourie and Talis Capital’s Bob Finch, are the four Blues supporters fronting the bid.

Saudi Media Group

The Saudi-based consortium has composed a strong bid led by businessman Mohamed Alkhereiji, but has preferred to keep most details out of the public eye during the process.

Woody Johnson

Woody Johnson, pictured, is among those pushing to buy Chelsea (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

The New York Jets owner is another understood to have made an official bid to Raine Group, the bank handling the sale.