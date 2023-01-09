A look at Gareth Bale’s career honours
Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club football at the age of 33.
Here, the PA news agency details the major prizes the Welshman claimed in his career.
Tottenham
EFL Cup: 2008
Real Madrid
Champions League: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22
LaLiga: 2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/22
Copa del Rey: 2013/14
Spanish Super Cup: 2017/18, 2019/20, 2021/22
UEFA Super Cup: 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18
FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
Los Angeles FC
MLS Cup: 2022
MLS Supporters’ Shield: 2022
Individual
Wales’ most-capped men’s footballer (111 caps)
Welsh Footballer of the Year (men’s): 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
PFA Young Player of the Year: 2012/13
PFA Player’s Player of the Year: 2010/11, 2012/13
Member of the Order of the British Empire: 2022
