A look at Gareth Bale’s career honours

By NewsChain Sport
09 January 2023

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club football at the age of 33.

Here, the PA news agency details the major prizes the Welshman claimed in his career.

Tottenham

EFL Cup: 2008

Real Madrid

Champions League: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22

LaLiga: 2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/22

Copa del Rey: 2013/14

Spanish Super Cup: 2017/18, 2019/20, 2021/22

UEFA Super Cup: 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Los Angeles FC

MLS Cup: 2022

MLS Supporters’ Shield: 2022

Individual

Wales’ most-capped men’s footballer (111 caps)

Welsh Footballer of the Year (men’s): 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2012/13

PFA Player’s Player of the Year: 2010/11, 2012/13

Member of the Order of the British Empire: 2022

