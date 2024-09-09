A look at Harry Kane’s record ahead of collecting his 100th England cap

Captain Harry Kane is set to win his 100th England cap against Finland on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s record ahead of what he described as a “really special” occasion.

Scoring record

Kane averages two goals every three international games, with 66 in his 99 caps to date making him by far England’s record scorer.

He moved alongside Wayne Rooney’s previous high of 53 with a penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France and, after missing a second spot-kick which saw England eliminated, had to wait until a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last March to break the record outright.

He has added another dozen goals to extend his record and reach the top 30 men’s international goalscorers worldwide, level with Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 30th. Kane needs three more to break into the current top 25 and five to crack the top 20.

Kane has five international hat-tricks, his first coming against Panama at the 2018 World Cup. Further trebles followed against Bulgaria and Montenegro in Euro 2020 qualifying, while in the preliminary stage to reach the 2022 World Cup, he followed up a hat-trick against Albania with four goals against San Marino three days later.

A third of his goals, 22, have been penalties and his longest scoring run is six games, which he has achieved on three occasions.

He scored nine goals between his 22nd and 27th caps from October 2017 to July 2018, 10 from his 40th to 45th caps between September and November 2019 and seven from his 79th to 84th appearances running from the 2022 World Cup to June 2023. The first of those sequences was immediately followed by his longest scoreless run, seven games from his 28th to 34th appearances.

Major tournaments

Under Kane’s captaincy and Gareth Southgate’s management, England went closer to major tournament glory than at any time since their 1966 World Cup win.

Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot with six goals as England reached the World Cup semi-finals, losing in extra time to Croatia.

That set the scene for back-to-back runs to the European Championship final, losing to Italy on penalties at Euro 2020 where Kane scored four goals and then 2-1 to Spain this summer, with Kane’s three goals putting him in a six-way tie for another Golden Boot.

Two goals and a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup marked the worst of Kane and England’s consistently impressive tournament performances under Southgate.

Kane is England’s joint-record European Championship goalscorer – alongside Alan Shearer on seven – while his eight at World Cups trail only Gary Lineker’s 10. He has 17 in World Cup qualifying and 23 in Euro qualifiers, with three in the Nations League and eight in friendlies.

Century club

Kane will be the 10th player to reach 100 England caps, a group he described as “some of our greatest ever players”, and the first since Rooney a decade ago.

Peter Shilton, surprisingly the only goalkeeper on the list, won a record 125 caps, with Rooney five behind.

David Beckham and Steven Gerrard played 115 and 114 times respectively and World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore 108.

Ashley Cole, Sir Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard and Billy Wright are the other centurions.

Kane has captained England 72 times and played 81 games with Southgate as manager, 16 under Roy Hodgson and one each under Sam Allardyce and current interim boss Lee Carsley.