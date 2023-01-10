A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.

While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.

With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.

Near misses

2005-06 FA Cup quarter-final

Twelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in their most recent semi-final appearance, United had a chance to get back to the same stage of the FA Cup. But an early John Terry goal secured Chelsea a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, where Newcastle finished with 10 men as Robbie Elliott was sent off for two bookable offences. Defeat ended Alan Shearer’s hopes of winning a trophy in his final season at Newcastle.

2012-13 Europa League quarter-final

A rare wave of optimism swept over the north east in the Mike Ashley era as a surprise fifth-place Premier League finish was followed by some thrilling nights in Europe the following season. Their run came to a head against Benfica, who won the first leg 3-1. Papiss Cisse had two goals disallowed and then opened the scoring in the return but Eduardo Salvio struck late on to extinguish Magpies hopes as Benfica claimed a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

2016-17 EFL Cup quarter-final

Newcastle’s best chance of reaching the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1976 came at Hull. Having put six past Preston in the previous round, the Magpies drew a blank over the 90 minutes in East Yorkshire and although Mo Diame opened the scoring in extra time, Robert Snodgrass soon levelled. The visitors endured penalty shoot-out heartache, losing 3-1 after Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle and Yoan Gouffran all missed their spot-kicks.

Embarrassments

2011-12 FA Cup third round

Stevenage were ranked 73 places below Newcastle in the footballing pyramid but that did not prevent the League Two side from producing one of the biggest giant-killings in the FA Cup this century. Mike Williamson’s own goal and Michael Bostwick put Stevenage in charge before matters went from bad to worse for Newcastle when the late Cheick Tiote saw red for a rash lunge. Joey Barton halved the deficit but Newcastle were put out of their misery by Peter Winn.

2016-17 FA Cup fourth round

After four successive third-round exits amid a period of gloom under owner Ashley – they won just one FA Cup tie between late January 2010 and the start of 2017 – Newcastle, in the Championship at the time, defeated Birmingham in a replay to finally get past the first hurdle. But they were chastened by Oxford next up as second-half goals from Kane Hemmings, Curtis Nelson and Toni Martinez left Rafael Benitez’s side in a heap following a 3-0 loss.

2021-22 FA Cup third round

While a takeover and the appointment of Eddie Howe led to an upturn, their cup woes continued after suffering a 1-0 home loss to Cambridge, who were 16th in League One at the time. Joe Ironside, a striker who grew up in awe of Newcastle great Alan Shearer, turned in the only goal of the game after the restart to prompt jubilation among the travelling support as the U’s secured one of the upsets of the round.