A look at other ‘invincible’ teams as Rangers finish Premiership season unbeaten

Rangers ensured they went through the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten following a 4-0 victory over Aberdeen.

It has been a momentous year for the Ibrox side after recapturing a trophy they last lifted in 2011.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other “invincible” teams.

Preston (1888-89)

The original ‘Invincibles’ were unbeaten throughout the inaugural season of the Football League and won the FA Cup without conceding a goal. Their cup final team had six Scots in it and the influx from north of the border brought a successful passing style of football to England. North End had to cope with a cholera epidemic, low gates because of rumours Jack the Ripper was touring Lancashire and financial problems to remain undefeated in 22 games.

Celtic (1897-98)

Celtic became the first Scottish team to achieve the feat back in the Victorian era when they won 15 games and drew three to regain the Scottish Football League title, ending the campaign with a goalless draw against Rangers.

Rangers (1898-99)

The following season the Ibrox outfit outdid their Old Firm rivals by winning all 18 games, scoring 79 goals and conceding 18 in the process. The highlights included a 4-0 win at Parkhead and a 10-0 victory over Hibernian. Celtic stopped them winning the double in the Scottish Cup final.

Steaua Bucharest (1987-89)

The Romanians achieved the feat in two successive campaigns not long after their European Cup triumph in 1986. Steaua went 104 league games unbeaten in a run stretching over three seasons.

AC Milan (1991-92)

Fabio Capello’s side went unbeaten during one of Serie A’s peak years as the top league in Europe. Marco Van Basten scored 25 goals as they beat Juventus to the title by eight points, with Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard completing an influential Dutch trio.

Arsenal (2003-04)

Arsene Wenger’s side earned their ‘Invincibles’ tag playing some sublime football, with Thierry Henry outstanding and the likes of Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira and Edu also contributing as the Gunners won 26 games out of 38, finishing 11 points above Chelsea. But Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was not overly impressed, claiming his rivals had “too many draws”. Third-placed United lost nine games.

Rosenborg (2010)

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig achieved the feat in Norway before moving to Parkhead. His side only had to play 30 games but won 19 of them.

Juventus (2011-12)

Antonio Conte’s side brought the Serie A title back to Turin following a nine-year absence after winning 23 games and drawing 15. They needed to be relentless as Milan finished just four points adrift.

Dinamo Zagreb (2014-15)

A Dinamo side including future Celt Jozo Simunovic clinched the Croatian title without loss, winning 26 times in 36 encounters.

Celtic (2016-17)

Newly-promoted Rangers started the season announcing they were ‘Going for 55’ but it was their Parkhead foes who swept all aside as new boss Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to an Invincible treble. They dished out a series of heavy beatings to Gers as they finished the season on 106 – a massive 39 points ahead of the third-placed Ibrox men.