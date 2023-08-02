A look at the key numbers ahead of the new Premier League season

The new Premier League season gets under way on August 11.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the statistics of interest.

3 – Manchester City have won three consecutive titles, matching Manchester United’s record, and five of the last six.

89 – points tally for City last season, five ahead of runners-up Arsenal.

36 – Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot-winning goal tally last season was a Premier League record.

13 – record number of Premier League titles won by Manchester United, still six clear of their city rivals.

5 – titles for City manager Pep Guardiola, second to only Sir Alex Ferguson who was in charge for all 13 of United’s wins.

7 – teams to have won the title, a list completed by Chelsea (five times), Arsenal (three), Blackburn, Leicester and Liverpool (one each).

6 – ever-present Premier League clubs, since the competition’s rebranding in 1992 – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, United and Tottenham.

51 – promoted Luton will be the 51st different club to play Premier League football.

4 – last season was only the fourth time all three promoted clubs – Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest – avoided relegation. Wolves also became the fourth team to survive having been bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

100 – City’s record points tally from 2017-18. They also scored a record 106 goals that season.

11 – Derby’s record low points tally in 2007-08.

9-0 – the biggest win in Premier League history, with Liverpool achieving the fourth such result last season against Bournemouth.

619 – Premier League appearances for Brighton’s new signing James Milner, 33 behind the record held by Gareth Barry.

32 – this is the 32nd Premier League season since the competition’s rebranding.

6 – this will be the sixth time a stand-alone Friday night fixture has opened the season.