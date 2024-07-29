A look at the transfer business already conducted by Premier League’s ‘Big Six’

With Euro 2024 in the rear view mirror and pre-season preparations well under way, Premier League clubs will be focusing on improving their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Most of the interest will be on what the traditional ‘Big Six’ sides do to help their chances of achieving their respective aims in the 2024-25 season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the business already conducted by the division’s big boys.

Arsenal

Runners-up to Manchester City in the last two Premier League title races, the Gunners have been quiet in the market as they look to add quality rather than quantity.

David Raya’s loan move from Brentford has been made permanent, while a deal to sign Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is close to completion.

Marquinhos, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have left on loan while Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny were released at the end of their contracts.

Chelsea

As well as having a new head coach at the helm in Enzo Maresca, the Blues have already invested almost £75million in players.

Maresca has been reunited with former Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Omari Kellyman joined from Aston Villa and Tosin Adarabioyo moved on a free from Fulham.

Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga and Caleb Wiley have also come in, while the likes of Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva have departed.

Liverpool

Another club with a new boss as Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but, unlike Chelsea, Liverpool have yet to follow their managerial appointment with an influx of signings.

No new faces have been added to the first-team squad as Slot said the club are “waiting for the right player”.

A number of squad players have left, including back-up goalkeeper Adrian and defender Joel Matip, while Thiago Alcantara has retired.

Manchester City

Having won the title for an unrivalled fourth year in a row, City have so far added just one new face in the shape of 20-year-old Brazil winger Savinho.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked to a host of other names including Spain Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

The future of goalkeeper Ederson remains uncertain following reports of a move to Saudi Arabia being in the offing, with out-of-favour Kalvin Phillips also likely to leave before the deadline.

Manchester United

After a decision was eventually taken to keep Erik ten Hag in place as manager at Old Trafford, United set about adding to their ranks.

Joshua Zirkzee joined from Bologna while highly-regarded defender Leny Yoro was brought in from Lille.

Mason Greenwood has been the most high-profile departure, with Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane also moving on.

Tottenham

With Ange Postecoglou wanting to go one better than the fifth-placed finish in his first season at the helm, Spurs have backed their Australian boss with the signing of two teenagers.

Archie Gray joined from Leeds for a reported £40million, while fellow 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall was signed from Djurgarden.

Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig was extended to another season as Joe Rodon and Troy Parrott were sold and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg moved on loan to Marseille.