A look at what is at stake in the EFL and National League this weekend

Derby will look to clinch promotion on Saturday, while Fleetwood, Port Vale and Sutton seek to keep their battles against relegation alive.

Nothing will be decided this weekend in the Premier League or Championship, but there is plenty at stake in the lower two tiers of the EFL, while the National League regular season concludes at Saturday lunchtime.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues in play.

League One

Portsmouth have sealed the title and Derby will go up with them if they better both Bolton and Peterborough’s results. The Rams travel to Cambridge on Saturday, while Bolton host Port Vale and Posh are at Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley will clinch a play-off spot if they avoid defeat to Blackpool and match Lincoln’s result against Cheltenham, as will Oxford if they beat Stevenage on Friday night and Lincoln and Blackpool then both drop points.

Fleetwood will be down unless they beat Leyton Orient, Burton lose to Reading and Cheltenham do not win. Port Vale are also vulnerable if they fail to match Burton’s result, or if they lose and Cheltenham win.

League Two

Sutton will be relegated if they lose or if Colchester match their result – if both win, it would additionally take a point for Grimsby to seal Sutton’s fate on Saturday.

Victory for Crewe would see them lock up a play-off place and the same is true for Barrow if either Crawley or Walsall drop points. Crewe’s place could also be confirmed if two of Crawley, Walsall and Doncaster – the latter of whom play Barrow – fail to win.

National League

The final weekend of the regular season sees the last play-off place up for grabs between FC Halifax Town, Aldershot and Southend.

Victory for Halifax against Eastleigh would clinch their place, barring a ridiculous goal difference swing to Aldershot – they would have to hammer Dagenham and Redbridge by at least 15, so will more realistically be hoping to better Halifax’s result. Should both teams lose, Southend’s superior goal difference means a win over Rochdale would see them in.

Boreham Wood need a win, coupled with dropped points for any of Woking, Ebbsfleet, York or Wealdstone, to avoid relegation. A draw could be enough for Wood, but only if Woking lose by five goals at home to Fylde.