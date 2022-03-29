‘A mad five minutes’ costs Nigel Clough’s Mansfield at Hartlepool

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was left to rue “a mad five minutes” as his side drew 2-2 at Hartlepool.

Coasting at 2-0 up, the Stags conceded twice before the break and remain outside the League Two play-off zone on goal difference.

George Lapslie and James Perch has the visitors in command, before Joe Grey and Luke Molyneux secured an unlikely comeback.

Clough moaned: “It was a mad five minutes.

“We started so well and then got pegged back. But we should have finished one of the chances we created in the second half when we were on top.

“They had two or three shots all game and scored twice, we must have had 20 shots tonight.”

As the game went on, the Stags pressed for a winner to take them into fourth spot, but it did not happen.

Former Pools striker Rhys Oates, who fired his old club to promotion last season from the National League, was guilty of two bad misses after his introduction.

Clough added: “The scene was set for Rhys to come on and score at his old club, but it didn’t happen.

“But I felt we played some good stuff – generally.

“We conceded twice in a few minutes, caught out by one long ball over the top. Then at 43 minutes you don’t concede again, but the experienced Ollie Hawkins gives the ball away in a ridiculous area and all of a sudden they are back in it at 2-2.

“We get in at half-time at 2-2 and we would have been disappointed at 2-1 – it’s a lack of game management from one of our experienced players.

“Before we conceded we scored two very good team goals and the moves for the chances were impressive.”

Pools boss Graeme Lee, who lost influential attacker Molyneux to a knee injury after a firm tackle by Perch, said: “It was a pleasing comeback.

“It was some game, very entertaining and I enjoyed it apart from when we were two-down. They are a good team, with a strong squad of players. I feared the worst at two-down and we showed character.

“The intensity was there when we got level and before that we invited them on. We got the second goal to level and everyone was buzzing. We had momentum.

“We showed what we are capable of at times and it was a good battle and you have to grind it out and fight for each other.”

Pools should have won it in stoppage time when loanee Joe White, clean through, dragged wide.

Lee added: “Joe dances through and I thought it was in, but he pulls it wide. I asked the fourth official if he was off balance because he was being bundled over? We won’t mention the referee tonight.”