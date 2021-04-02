A Real Madrid legend: Juanito

Juan Gómez "Juanito" made history at Real Madrid between 1977 and 1987 with 401 appearances for our club, scoring 121 goals and winning 2 UEFA Cups, 5 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey, 1 Copa de la Liga and 1 Pichichi Trophy. Juanito lost his life in a traffic accident on April 2, 1992, when he was making his way back to Mérida after attending a clash with Torino at the Santiago Bernabéu. He was just 37 years old at the time, and was head coach at Mérida.