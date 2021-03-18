Aaron Connolly ‘dealt with internally’ by Brighton after coronavirus breach

Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton – Premier League – The AMEX Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton – Premier League – The AMEX Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:51pm, Thu 18 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been disciplined by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: “It’s something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it.

“Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn’t be doing.

“Aaron’s made a mistake, we’ve dealt with that and we have to move on. He’s a human being. These things happen.

“Clearly it’s not something we’re happy about, but it’s been dealt with.”

Connolly has missed Brighton’s last two matches due to a cracked rib, but he has resumed training.

Potter will decide on Friday whether to recall the forward for Saturday evening’s crunch meeting with Newcastle.

“We’ve got a few to make a decision on. I need to have a think about that,” added Potter.

“He’s trained, he’s available, and I’ll have to make a call.”

Potter played down the significance of the visit of Newcastle despite knowing a win would lift Brighton four points above the Magpies in the relegation battle.

“All the games in the Premier League are huge, that’s how I think about them,” he said.

“When you are in the situation we’re in the next game is always the most important.

“You look at where the two teams are that adds some extra importance. But it’s one of 10 games. There’s a lot of football to be played afterwards.

“It’s two teams fighting for the points and two teams who know they are capable of winning.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Brighton

PA