30 November 2021

Aaron Cresswell in contention for West Ham as they take on Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
30 November 2021

West Ham hope to have defender Aaron Cresswell available for the Premier League match against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Full-back Cresswell picked up a back problem during Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City, which saw him substituted during the second half, but has been able to resume training.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna is starting his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, which is set for surgery.

Aaron Connolly could make his return to the Brighton squad at the London Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland forward, absent for the Seagulls’ last four matches, has been recovering from a heel issue.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) are expected to be training with the team again over the next couple of weeks.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Masuaku, Johnson, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Yarmolenko, Bowen.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Trossard, Locadia, Sarmiento.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Retail bosses say shop staff cannot be expected to enforce mask-wearing rules

financial news

‘Dangerous’ Ghislaine Maxwell preyed on girls for Epstein to molest, court told

world news

Stepping up the Covid booster! All people aged 18 and over to be offered third jab to counter Omicron variant

news