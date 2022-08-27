27 August 2022

Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking

Defender Aaron Hayden scored twice as Wrexham overcame 10-man Woking 3-2 to move up to fourth place in the National League.

Woking lost Kyran Lofthouse to a straight red card after 18 minutes, the defender punished for his lunge on Luke Young after over-running the ball.

Wrexham created few chances until Hayden headed home Paul Mullin’s cross after 35 minutes.

James Daly equalised inside 90 seconds of the second half, volleying home his first Woking goal from Padraig Amond’s cross.

Hayden headed the visitors back in front midway through the second half after Cards goalkeeper Craig Ross failed to collect Ben Tozer’s cross.

Ollie Palmer’s simple tap-in extended the Dragons’ advantage before Reece Grego-Cox’s late penalty set up a grandstand finish.

