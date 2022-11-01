01 November 2022

Aaron Hayden header earns Wrexham victory over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
Wrexham maintained their perfect National League home record with a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Aaron Hayden’s thumping header after half-an-hour secured Wrexham’s ninth Racecourse win of the season and cut the gap to leaders Notts County – held 1-1 at home by Bromley – to a single point.

It was central defender Hayden’s eighth goal of the season and his fifth in as many games.

Maidenhead survived an incredible goalmouth scramble, with goalkeeper Alexis Andre hooking the ball off the line with a trailing leg.

Hayden almost added to his goal tally in the second half as Andre pushed out his first attempt and Sam Barratt deflected the follow-up effort over the bar.

Maidenhead failed to produced a single shot on target and escaped again seven minutes from time when Paul Mullin blazed wide from the penalty spot.

