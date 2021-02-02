Aaron Lewis delighted to return to Newport
Newport have signed defender Aaron Lewis on a deal until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old had his contract at Lincoln terminated by mutual consent earlier this week and has returned to the Exiles, where he spent part of this season on loan.
Lewis told County’s official website: “I went back to Lincoln, but I wasn’t playing as much as I would have liked, so I need to be somewhere where I can play games.
“It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to come here to finish what I had started.”