Aaron Lewis signs new deal with Newport
13:56pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Aaron Lewis has signed a new two-year deal with Newport
The 22-year-old played over 20 times for the Exiles last season and helped them finish in the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.
Lewis joined Newport in February of this year from Lincoln following a loan spell and has been a regular in Michael Flynn’s side.
The defender told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to be back, obviously this is a two-year deal so we’re just trying to pick up where we left off last season.
“The manager and I both wanted to get the deal done at the end of the day, we both wanted to get the deal signed and focus on working hard in pre-season.”