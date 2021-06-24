Aaron Lewis signs new deal with Newport

Aaron Lewis in action for Newport (PA Wire)
Aaron Lewis has signed a new two-year deal with Newport

The 22-year-old played over 20 times for the Exiles last season and helped them finish in the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

Lewis joined Newport in February of this year from Lincoln following a loan spell and has been a regular in Michael Flynn’s side.

The defender told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to be back, obviously this is a two-year deal so we’re just trying to pick up where we left off last season.

“The manager and I both wanted to get the deal done at the end of the day, we both wanted to get the deal signed and focus on working hard in pre-season.”

