19 March 2022

Aaron Ramsdale set to miss England matches with hip injury

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2022

Aaron Ramsdale looks set to miss England’s upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a hip injury.

The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”

Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.

His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.

