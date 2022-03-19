Aaron Ramsdale to miss England matches with hip injury
Mikel Arteta has revealed Aaron Ramsdale will not be fit enough to play for England in the upcoming internationals against Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to a hip injury.
The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”
Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.
His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.
Arteta later confirmed in his post-match press conference Ramsdale would be unable to feature in the Three Lions’ two friendly fixtures.
“Aaron won’t be able to play for England,” the Arsenal boss said after the 1-0 win at Villa Park.
