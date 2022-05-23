Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Rangers fans as loan spell ends

Aaron Ramsey has posted a farewell message thanking Rangers fans for their support through “the highs and lows” of his four-month stint at Ibrox.

The 31-year-old Wales international joined the Gers on loan from Juventus in January and, with his short-term deal expiring at the end of the season, it looks like his time with the Glasgow club is now over.

Ramsey failed to have the impact many supporters had hoped and after 13 appearances – nine as a starter – his last outing in light blue ended in despair when his penalty miss proved decisive as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final shootout in Seville.

The former Arsenal midfielder was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over Hearts, but he posted a picture of himself smiling with the trophy on Instagram on Sunday.

“A nice way to finish the season especially after the big disappointment Wednesday,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome.

“It’s been an incredible few months and I’m proud to be a small part of this club’s rich history. Thank you Rangers.”

He then posted another picture of himself and his son in empty Ibrox, adding: “To the blue sea of Ibrox – I want to thank you all for your overwhelming support through the highs and lows.

“You are some of the most passionate fans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Once a Ranger always a Ranger.”

Ramsey is under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2023 but has fallen out of favour with the Italian club.