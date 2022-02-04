04 February 2022

Aaron Ramsey could make Rangers debut against Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his Rangers debut against Hearts on Sunday following his deadline-day loan move from Juventus.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is also available after returning from international duty with Colombia.

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander (both knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Hearts defender John Souttar, who recently agreed a pre-contract with Rangers, could face his future employers if he shakes off the ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s draw with Hibernian.

Fellow centre-back Craig Halkett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

The versatile Michael Smith is likely to miss out again after being troubled by back spasms recently.

