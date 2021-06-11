Aaron Ramsey fully fit for European Championship – Robert Page

Aaron Ramsey has won his fitness battle for Wales’ Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on Saturday, interim boss Robert Page has confirmed.

Ramsey sat out Wales’ penultimate training session on Thursday after building up his fitness in recent weeks, but he will be involved at Baku’s Olympic Stadium.

Whether that is from the start or off the bench remains to be seen, but Page said at his pre-match press conference that the Juventus midfielder is available for selection.

“That was always part of the plan,” Page said about Ramsey’s absence from the practice session.

“We are sat here with 26 players fully fit and raring to go and Aaron falls into that category. He’s ready.”

Ramsey has played in only 19 of the 44 games Wales have had since Euro 2016 and has had limited game-time in recent months.

The 30-year-old said on Thursday that he had hired personal fitness staff to get him into the “best possible shape”.

“I was fearful of him breaking down in games,” Page said.

“We had a plan in place when I spoke to him a month ago about how many minutes we needed to achieve with one eye on Switzerland.

“The build-up has gone really well, the medical team have got to take an enormous amount of credit for that.”

Page has been at the helm since November with manager Ryan Giggs on leave to address court charges, which he denies.

Asked whether he had spoken to Giggs, Page said: “Yes, absolutely. Forget manager, assistant manager, assistant coach, he’s a friend.

“Of course, I’ve been in touch and he wishes us all the best. He sent well wishes and he is fully supportive behind the team.”

On match preparation, Page added: “We’ve done the tactical side of it, but that all goes out of the window just before the game.

“In the last two or three minutes I’ll be speaking from the heart, because then it’s all about representing your country.”