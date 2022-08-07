07 August 2022

Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice

By NewsChain Sport
07 August 2022

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.

The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month.

He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse.

And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net.

Following a driving run from Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched onto his team-mate’s pass before executing a fine finish.

Until Ramsey’s intervention, Toulouse had looked on course for victory after Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news