Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow sign new Huddersfield contracts
14:41pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have both extended their stay at Huddersfield
Rowe has signed a deal which keeps him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024 while Crichlow has committed himself to the club until 2023, with Huddersfield having the option of extending both deals by a further 12 months.
The pair have 28 first-team appearances for the Terriers between them across all competitions.
Speaking to the club’s website, head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “We’re really pleased to have both Aaron and Romoney extend their stays with the club today.
“We see him (Rowe) as a player who can really establish himself at this club.
“Romoney also made big strides forward last season and contributed at first-team level.”