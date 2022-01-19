19 January 2022

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Man United games through illness

By NewsChain Sport
19 January 2022

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.

The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralph Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.

Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid.

“He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.

“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”

After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.

