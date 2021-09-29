Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban extended to two games

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss two matches (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:28am, Wed 29 Sep 2021
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Leicester and Napoli have been fined £17,250 and £13,000 respectively following crowd trouble during their Champions League draw at the King Power Stadium.

