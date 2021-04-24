Aaron Wilbraham savours Shrewsbury’s crucial win over Blackpool

Stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham revelled in a complete performance as Shrewsbury secured their Sky Bet League One status with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool

A deserved winner came from an unlikely source as defender Matthew Pennington headed a first goal since September 2018 to claim the spoils.

The Seasiders rarely threatened to break down Wilbraham’s side and he was proud of a result that guaranteed third-tier football for a seventh successive season.

“I thought the lads were excellent for 90 minutes,” Wilbraham said. “They have done unbelievably well.

“To come and secure our League One status at a ground like this and against a team that is flying shows how far the lads have come.

“What we’ve said over the past few games is that we’ve done it over one half but not the whole game. I think everyone was disciplined for the full 90 minutes.

“They’ve got some really dangerous players. They’re a good side and we had a game plan and stuck to it.

“Everyone was committed and backed each other, which is when we’re at our best.

“I thought we did it well. We could have made some better positions. It was the first time playing in that formation and the lads took it on board really well.

“It was a great win and we’re really pleased to get a good result against a good side.

“We didn’t want to limp over the line, the results haven’t come recently and it was important to get a win.”

Josh Vela came close to giving the visitors an early lead when his left-footed drive smacked the bar early on.

Everton loanee Pennington scored for the first time in 31 months to snap a run of three successive defeats.

The 26-year-old climbed highest to head home Harry Chapman’s corner on 53 minutes, a goal that proved decisive.

Sullay Kaikai was once again the bright spark for Blackpool, who suffered only their second league loss in 18 outings with four games now left to secure a place in the play-offs.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said: “It’s been a difficult week for us. It’s a bit of deja vu really.

“Teams are obviously looking at how to beat us. They changed their shape today and put everyone behind the ball.

“We got into some very good areas, patient, passed the ball well and the final bit let us down.

“We probably created the better chances. It’s where you need to take a chance and change the game.

“Especially when a team has come to frustrate and get a point or a team who are looking to get a winner with a set-piece.

“That’s unfortunately what’s cost us in the end. Another disappointment is the goal we conceded. The worst it should have been was 0-0.

“I can’t fault the honesty or the commitment, they’ve given everything, we’re pushing right until the end.”