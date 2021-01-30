Aaron Wilbraham says Shrews plans worked to perfection after claiming Posh scalp

Stand-in Shrewsbury manager Aaron Wilbraham praised his side’s all-round performance as Peterborough became the latest high-flying side to have their wings clipped by the Shrews.

Harry Chapman’s impressive second-half double was enough to give the Salop a deserved 2-0 victory, a win that means they have beaten all of the current League One top four in recent weeks.

Wilbraham, in temporary charge as Steve Cotterill continues his recovery from Covid-19, was thrilled with Chapman’s key contribution but equally delighted with the whole team.

He said: “We stuck to the game plan and it worked perfectly.

“We had been working on it all week and from the first moment everyone knew their jobs and it was a proper top team performance.

“Harry Chapman has been doing that all week in training and I said to him last week that I fancied him to score tomorrow. He’s been doing it all week in training and he has worked so hard today.

“The manager said to tell him to work as a number eight without the ball and a number 10 with the ball and he got that down to a tee today.

“I thought he was incredible and he deserved his two goals because of his work-rate.

“We have defended really well recently to pick up points and it helps when you have someone like Chappy who you can wrap the ball into in tight areas and get at other teams, he has that little bit of quality.

“I was delighted with the clean sheet, I thought everyone defended as a team today. The front two did well, and you saw Shaun Whalley running onto a chance then then getting back the length of the pitch to defend.

“We could have had more goals to be honest, we had good chances on the counter, we pressed really well and got the ball back really quickly.

“I don’t want to single anyone out for praise because it was a team performance and it was a great victory.”