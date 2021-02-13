Aberdeen and St Mirren share points in testing conditions at Pittodrie

Under-pressure Aberdeen and St Mirren played out a goalless draw at a weather-affected Pittodrie, with neither side able to overcome the testing conditions.

Aberdeen, who are now without a win in five games, handed a start to deadline-day signing Florian Kamberi after his paperwork barriers were finally cleared almost a fortnight after the Dons announced his capture.

But it was St MIrren, playing with the wind at their backs in the first half, who had the best of the early stages, and Ryan Flynn saw an early effort come off the chest of Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis from point-blank range.

The wind, combined with a difficult pitch, made neat football a near impossibility, and anything in the air largely turned into catching practice for the two goalkeepers.

However, Lewis had to be alert to tip an Ilkay Durmus free-kick over the bar midway through the first half as his intended cross swung towards goal.

The hosts were being reduced to efforts from distance, but Fraser Hornby could perhaps have done more to make contact with a left-wing cross that just evaded him after 25 minutes.

Kamberi had an effort that drew a save from Jak Alnwick, albeit of the comfortable variety as his 20-yard strike proved easy meat for the former Rangers man.

There was some concern for St Mirren on the half hour as a stray boot from Hornby caught defender Conor McCarthy full in the face, but after lengthy treatment the Irishman was able to continue.

With chances at a premium, a goalless half-time scoreline always seemed likely, and so it would prove, and the second half did not get much better.

Hornby sent a 30-yard free-kick sailing well wide of the target after 54 minutes following a foul on Matty Kennedy, but again the conditions prevented either side creating clear-cut chances.

Both sides threw caution to the wind in the final 10 minutes, with Buddies substitute Kyle McAllister testing Lewis with a 20-yard free-kick.

Aberdeen immediately responded with a Ross McCrorie cross from the right causing mayhem in the visitors’ box, but ultimately some desperate defending saw the danger cleared.

And Saints had another chance, Dean Campbell’s foul allowing Cammy MacPherson to send a free-kick to the back post, where Jon Obika’s header saw Lewis scramble to claw the effort away.