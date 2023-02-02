Ross McCrorie was sent off against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen appeal Ross McCrorie’s red card against St Mirren

Aberdeen have appealed against Ross McCrorie’s red card against St Mirren.

The defender was sent off early in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Pittodrie after catching Charles Dunne with his arm when the Saints defender appeared to block his run.

Speaking after the game, Dons caretaker manager Barry Robson said: “I’ve not seen the red card yet, but when I saw it in real time, I thought it was our free-kick.”

The appeal, which the Dons confirmed on their official website, is set to free McCrorie to face Motherwell in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter at Pittodrie.

The former Rangers player will serve a two-match ban if the appeal fails with Aberdeen’s subsequent matches coming against Celtic and Livingston.

