Aberdeen appoint ex-Motherwell man Alan Burrows as new chief executive

Alan Burrows declared his “intrigue” over his new role at Aberdeen after it was announced he would be taking over as chief executive.

Burrows will join the Dons on February 27 after leaving the same role at Motherwell.

The 40-year-old announced on January 12 that he would be leaving Motherwell after more than 15 years at Fir Park, almost nine of them in the high-profile role having initially joined as media officer.

In a statement released by Aberdeen, Burrows said: “It’s a real privilege to be asked to take up the position of chief executive at AFC. I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.

“When I decided to step down from my role at Motherwell, I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me. However, I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity, as I think there is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well underway.

“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

“I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future.”

The appointment comes with Aberdeen searching for a manager. Caretaker boss Barry Robson has had two games in charge, the latest a 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack is set for a less hands-on role with the new arrival.

Cormack said: “Alan has all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive. He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

“In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive. However, within three months, the Covid pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented. It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.

“When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell FC we began a dialogue which, I’m delighted to say, has led to his appointment.

“Alan inherits a strong management team and staff, many of whom he has worked with on SPFL working groups over the years.

“I’d particularly like to thank Motherwell chairman, Jim McMahon, for his co-operation in ensuring we have been able to agree a smooth transition.”

Motherwell had stated on January 12 that Burrows would continue in the role until a successor was in place.