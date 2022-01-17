Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass delighted to have a full crowd for Rangers game

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing the prospect of a big atmosphere against Rangers as unrestricted crowds return to Scottish football.

The Dons were limited to 500 fans for their Boxing Day win against Dundee amid coronavirus restrictions and their game against Rangers three days later was one of 12 cinch Premiership matches which were postponed in a bid to allow more supporters to attend.

The decision paid off with the restrictions lifted in time for the resumption of Scotland’s top flight after the winter break.

Fans were last inside Pittodrie for the visit of Rangers in December 2019, when the teams drew 2-2, and the Ibrox side secured two narrow wins behind closed doors last season.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Glass said: “It has been a long time since I have been at an Aberdeen-Rangers game and it has been a long time since there has been fans at one up here.

“There was a bit of a clamour for the game to be on at the end of last month with people hoping it was going to happen. I think everybody is delighted that it is going to happen with fans in the stadium now.

“Any time that Rangers come to Aberdeen it is a big game and it is one that we are looking forward to. They were on a decent run of form in December as well and it would have been a brilliant game at that time.

“Both groups will come in rested and well planned for the game. I am looking forward to what should be a good game against a good team.

“Generally it gets a little bit frantic. You will see two teams that are desperate to win, two teams that are desperate not to lose.

“The mindset of both camps is to go in and win this game, which always makes for an attractive fixture. The atmosphere will be good, the occasion will be good.

“It is the first time back in the stadium for a long time and certainly in these numbers as well. It is an occasion we are all looking forward to. I am hoping the game lives up to it and hoping that we come out on the right side.”

Dons midfielder Dylan McGeouch aims to use the home support as a spur.

“We need to use it because we know what it’s like to play in front of 500 fans and it feels like a bounce match,” he said.

“Sometimes you can feed off the fans and it gives you an extra five to 10 per cent.

“We have to stay focused on the game plan but also use the occasion and hopefully it can encourage us going forward.”