Aberdeen chairman says question and answer session postponed, not cancelled

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has stressed that the live question and answer session with Dons fans will be rescheduled soon.

Ahead of the visit to Celtic Park on Wednesday, Cormack had postponed the Q&A which had been planned for Tuesday night.

That decision was made on Sunday, following Aberdeen’s goalless draw at home to St Mirren the previous day which left Derek McInnes’s side with just one Scottish Premiership win in nine games.

Cormack, speaking his official Twitter account, said: “Live Q&A postponed NOT canceled.

“The risk of Q&A content being taken out of context, resulting in distracting media headlines, is something we’d all want to avoid on the day of the Celtic game.

“Sincere apologies for the late notice. We WILL reschedule the live Q&A event shortly.”

Cormack’s statement on Sunday read: “In confirming the Q&A event for this Tuesday night, in spite of the recent run of results we felt it important to keep to the commitment we made to be transparent.

“On reflection, our focus needs to be 100% on supporting Derek and the players as they prepare for the remaining league games, starting with Celtic on Wednesday night.

“It was my decision to confirm the Tuesday night event, and it was my decision today to postpone it.

“In the interim we commit to continue to provide updates and clarification on key issues.

“Just like we did before COVID-19, once we are out of this pandemic, myself and Rob Wicks are happy to meet with fans face-to-face at the club.

“We’re all frustrated by our recent form, whether it be Derek, the players or the 100,000 fans who follow Aberdeen FC around the globe.

“Yes, there’s a vocal group on social media, perfectly entitled to their opinions, but there are hundreds of others who have gone out of their way to send Derek and the club messages of support as we go through this challenging period.”