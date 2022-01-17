17 January 2022

Aberdeen have trio back for Rangers clash

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2022

Aberdeen have Scott Brown, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch back from illness and injury for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

Marley Watkins faces several weeks out with a foot injury while long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine remain on the sidelines.

American midfielder Dante Polvara is not ready to feature following his January signing.

Joe Aribo will miss Rangers’ trip to Pittodrie as he is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations but Cedric Itten is available after returning from his loan spell with Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are out with knocks while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack will both start training this week after recovering from their respective injuries.

Filip Helander started training following a knee injury but the game will be too early for him, and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is still sidelined.

