Aberdeen midfielder Scott Wright completes pre-contract agreement with Rangers

Aberdeen forward Scott Wright has completed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers

Both clubs confirmed the 23-year-old would be moving to Ibrox at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Pittodrie, playing 19 times and scoring twice despite missing two months through hernia trouble.

Wright can play on the wing and has occupied a more central attacking role behind the main striker this season, similar to the system Rangers manager Steven Gerrard employs behind his centre-forward.

Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson told the Rangers website: “We look forward to Scott joining Rangers and we are excited to see him continue to develop his talent working with Steven and all of our staff.

“Scott fits our football identity and our plan for the development of our squad.

“Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan.

“I’ve enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers.

“We thank Aberdeen for their co-operation and professionalism during this period.”

Wright has made 79 first-team appearances for Aberdeen since making his debut at the age of 16. He also scored three goals in 13 loan appearances for Dundee in the first half of 2019.

Rangers made their intentions known to Aberdeen two weeks ago but Dons boss Derek McInnes had already been resigned to losing the player at the end of the season.

The deal could yet be speeded up ahead of next Monday’s transfer deadline. Aberdeen have Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie on loan ahead of an agreed permanent summer transfer and negotiations could involve that deal.

Speaking earlier this month, McInnes said: “If we receive a good offer, from Rangers or whoever, it is up to the board to weigh that up, to see, like any of our players, if it is an opportunity for Scott to move on before the end of the season.”