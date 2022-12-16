Aberdeen only missing injured winger Callum Roberts for Celtic visit
Callum Roberts is the only Aberdeen absentee for the cinch Premiership game against Celtic at Pittodrie.
The Dons winger is still making way his back from a long-term hamstring injury.
Veteran winger Jonny Hayes has recovered from a groin injury and will be in contention.
Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is available again after his recovery from a knee injury which has kept him out since October
Hoops midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) will miss out.
Right-back Josip Juranovic is on World Cup duty with Croatia, although he has picked up an injury ahead of the third-place play-off against Morocco on Saturday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox