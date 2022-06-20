20 June 2022

Aberdeen sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest

20 June 2022

Aberdeen have completed the signing of right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old made two league appearances for Forest last season before moving to Notts County on loan.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jayden is a very young and exciting prospect.

“He is only 21 years old and still has some room for development but we believe he has all the attributes needed to help improve our team. Hopefully, we will get the best out of him in the months and seasons ahead.

“He is a very quick, dynamic, and attacking full-back who I am sure will use this as a platform to go and prove himself. I am confident he will handle the expectations of playing for a big club like Aberdeen.”

