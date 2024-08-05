Aberdeen start their Premiership campaign with victory at St Johnstone

Aberdeen had Bojan Miovski back in the team and on form as they started the William Hill Premiership season with a 2-1 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

Goals from Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath earned manager Jimmy Thelin victory in his first Premiership encounter.

Substitute Makenzie Kirk inspired a late Saints surge, with his low cross going in off Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy but the visitors held on.

Miovski posed a danger in the first half especially, after being restored to the starting line-up.

The North Macedonia international only played 45 minutes of the Premier Sports Cup group stage, with Aberdeen seemingly protecting their top asset amid speculation over his future.

It was a big night for St Johnstone with 9,203 fans present to see former chairman Geoff Brown taking part in a pre-match ceremony to mark the main stand at McDiarmid Park being named in his honour.

New majority shareholder Adam Webb performed the duties as Brown was thanked following his 38-year stint as owner.

Saints have struggled for Premiership survival in the three seasons since Brown’s guardianship peaked with a cup double and they did not do enough to get Webb’s tenure off to a positive start in the league.

Craig Levein’s side also suffered a major injury blow with Sam McClelland being carried off on a stretcher early in the second half with what appeared to be an Achilles problem.

The home side started brightly and Lewis Neilson twice threatened early in his debut.

But Aberdeen soon imposed themselves as an attacking force. Ester Sokler saw a goal disallowed for offside and was denied by Josh Rae in a one-on-one. The goalkeeper also saved well from Sivert Nilsen’s header.

Miovski hit the bar from 30 yards before Devlin put Aberdeen in front midway through the half with a free header from McGrath’s corner.

Rae saved from Miovski as Aberdeen continued to push.

Saints were largely being restricted to long-range efforts which failed to trouble Dimitar Mitov on his early return to his former home.

The visitors extended their lead in the 62nd minute when McGrath ran on to Nilsen’s through-ball and slotted into the corner of the net.

St Johnstone pressed for a lifeline and Mitov made a flying save from Matt Smith’s curling effort from 22 yards.

Adama Sidibeh missed a good chance to give the home fans hope when he volleyed towards the corner flag.

Kirk’s arrival in the 86th minute proved the catalyst for a grandstand finish. Some direct running and a drilled cross led to Molloy putting through his own net two minutes later and Mitov had to get down well to stop the former Hearts player’s low strike during some stoppage-time pressure.